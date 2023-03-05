Robert "Bob" Francis Pingle, age 93, of Grandville was granted eternal peace and comfort on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after a long battle with dementia, heart disease, and loss of eyesight. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Celest Pingle, and his first wife, Patricia.

Born on October 10, 1929, in Tomah, Wis., he graduated from Tomah High School in 1947. He completed further education including off-campus courses at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and machinist apprenticeship courses at the Milwaukee Vocational School. Bob completed a machinist apprenticeship on the Milwaukee railroad at the Milwaukee Shops and became a journeyman machinist in 1951. He married Patricia Neils in September of 1950 and spent 24 years together before her passing. Bob then married Lyn M. Suchowolec on June 9, 1979, in Belvidere, Illinois. They resided in Belvidere and Rockford, Ill., until moving to Ludington, Mich., in 2003, finally ending up in Grandville, Mich., in 2012. Bob worked many years for various farm equipment companies before retiring from Pillsbury-Green Giant and Moorman Manufacturing. During his employment years, Bob was recognized many different times for his sales achievements. Following his retirement, he became a school bus driver for the Belvidere School District and later spent 10 years driving bus for the P.A. Peterson and Peterson Meadows retirement community where he really enjoyed the camaraderie.

Bob was a member at Belvidere, Ill., United Methodist and then Ludington United Methodist Church as well as the Shawano, Wis., Jaycees, and was a Dale Carnegie graduate. He loved tinkering with just about everything and enjoyed spending time gardening.

Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 43 years, Lyn; sons: Gregory Pingle, and Brett Pingle; daughter-in-law, Deborah Pingle; grandchildren: Katie (Jeff) Linden, Rebecca Pingle (Pete Thomas), Casey Pingle; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services took place Monday, February 27, 2023, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville), 4145 Chicago Dr. SW, with Pastor Ryan Wieland officiating. A private interment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah, Wis. In lieu of flowers, please plant a blue spruce tree in Bob's memory or make memorial contributions to Faith Hospice or a charity of your choice. Bob's service will be recorded and available for viewing at the MKD Funeral Home website. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.