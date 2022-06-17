 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" G. Bauer

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Robert “Bob” G. Bauer, 37 of Chippewa Falls passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Mondovi, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be at a later date. A full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralec.com.

