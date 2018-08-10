GALESVILLE — Robert “Bob” I. Lockhart, 55, of Galesville passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family’s arms Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at his home.
He was born March 7, 1963, in Chicago, Ill., and moved to Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. to be closer to family and finish High School. On May 21, 2004, he married Brenda Stark and together made their home in Galesville. Bob worked at Trane Company as a welder for 22 years. He enjoyed playing in pool league and horseshoes. Bob was not only a State Champion in horseshoes, but also placed in the world competition. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing for anything the would bite.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Dustin and Matthew Lockhart, Heidi Hewuse, and Justin and Christina Nation; nine grandchildren, brother, Larry Lockhart; special cousin/sister, Donna Footit; and many cousins and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Lockhart. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.