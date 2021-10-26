Robert (Bob) Irwin Jennings was born on November 29, 1940, to Minda and Gaylen Jennings. He passed on October 21, 2021.

A graduate of Melrose High School before joining the Army. He was called back into service to go to Fort Lewis for the Berlin Crisis.

After discharge he worked at American Motors in Kenosha, WI.

In April 1964 he married Marlys Busse and they had two children. Michael and Pamela.

Bob lived most of his life in Cary IL, where he worked as a carpenter till 2002 when he moved back to the area.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards.

Bob is survived by his wife Marlys; two children Michael and Pamela; two grandchildren Jonah and Carly Dagen; four nephews: Gene, Keith, Ramon and Lee Kohnert.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Gloria Kohnert, a brother-in-law Clark Kohnert.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the South Beaver Creek Church Cemetery. Kratz Funeral Home – Portage(www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.