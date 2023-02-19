Robert "Bob" J. Grathen

LA CROSSE - Bob Grathen, 77, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Mayo Hospital, La Crosse, with his family by his side.

Bob was born on December 16, 1945 in La Crosse WI to Arthur and Dorothy (Kinzie) Grathen. He attended parochial schools in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1964. He obtained a B.S. from UW-La Crosse in 1972.

Bob married Edie Netwal in 1968 and they later divorced. They had three daughters together, Kelly, Kimberley and Kris. He married Patricia (Trish) Olson Latshaw in 1987.

Bob started his working career at the early age of 12, washing dishes in his parent's La Crosse restaurant, the Kewpie Lunch.

Bob worked for Desmond's Men's Wear and Desmond's Formal Wear for 14 years. He then went to work for GE Supply, La Crosse, in the sales department for 30 years until his retirement.

Bob simultaneously served in the Army Reserves for 33 years, retiring as a Major.

Bob enjoyed sports of all kinds, his favorites being football and baseball. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin Badgers, and Aquinas High School sports. But his biggest joy was his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Anna Olson, and his sister-in-law, Pamela Lehmann.

Bob is survived by his wife, Trish; daughters: Kelly (David) Steinberg; Kimberley Grathen and Kris Kameya. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kyver, Pierce, and Soren Kameya and Nicholas Gschwind, along with his brother, Richard (Patricia) Grathen; sister, Nancy (Charles) Flume; brothers-in-law: Jonathan Olson and Charlie Lehmann and many nieces and nephews.

Bob's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Celebrations on the River, 2100 Dawson Avenue, La Crosse, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm with short service at 4:30 pm.