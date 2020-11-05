Robert 'Bob' Kruger

Bob had wonderful memories of his childhood in West Salem. Some might consider his to have been an almost idyllic life. He and his older siblings were raised by very loving parents and his affection for them was very evident when he spoke of them.

In 1946, Bob started working at Trane Company in La Crosse. He retired a senior manufacturing engineer in 1986. He then worked at Altec in La Crosse, retiring as senior manufacturing engineer in 1988. Bob was very well respected by both companies.

He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, (especially the annual opening weekend of trout fishing with the Kruger boys), gardening, and golfing. He had bowled for a number of years on a Trane Company league. Bob was a member of the Stoddard American Legion Post 315, a charter member of the Stoddard Lions Club, council member at his beloved church, St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard, a member of the Air Force Reserves Officers Club, Wisconsin Military Alliance, the B-26 American Flyers Memorial in England, the Trane Company 25 Year Club, the Trane Key-Man Club, and also served on the school board.

He and Colleen traveled to Europe for their 25th anniversary. They were “snowbirds” in Arizona, for many years. Bob and Colleen attended many of the 17th Bomb Group reunions that were held in various locations across the U.S.