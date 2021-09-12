CALEDONIA, MN—Robert “Bob” L. Buege, age 83, of Caledonia, passed away September 9, 2021, with his family at his side, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, WI A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, on Monday, September 13th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be said at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning before the service at the church. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.