LA CROSSE — Robert “Bob” L. Marcou, age 85, of La Crosse passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse and one hour prior to mass at the church. A full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.