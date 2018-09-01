Robert “Bob” L. Olson, 87, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Bob was born July 7, 1931, at home on the family farm near Viroqua, to Sidney and Ida (Hanson) Olson. On July 28, 1951, Bob married Anna M. Stendahl in the upper Coon Valley Lutheran Church in Coon Valley. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 1956—1958 and in Air Force Reserves until 1965.
The majority of Bob’s life was spent in the field of mechanics and trucking. Bob was fiercely independent, hard working and a man of many talents, who gave 110% to everything he did.
Bob is survived by his children, Pam (Charlie) Lehmann, Trish (Bob) Grathen and Jon Olson; his sister, Vivian Turner; and brother-in-law, Orville (Lorraine) Stendahl; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother, Carness (Sid) Olson; and sister, Ruby Simonis.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Memorials may be given to the La Crosse County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.