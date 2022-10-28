TOMAH—Robert “Bob” L. Ross, age 71, of Tomah, WI, and formerly of Grain Valley/Lee Summit Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was born on July 23, 1951 to Chester and Jenny (Stompf) Ross in Pennsylvania.
After graduating from high school, Bob served proudly in the United States Air Force for four years during Vietnam. He was stationed out of the Minot Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota. While on the base in North Dakota he guarded missile silos for about a year. He then received orders to Germany where he was an MP at Wiesbaden Air Force Base. Bob was employed his last 30 years at Electro Test (an Emerson Company) prior to his retirement. He was united in marriage to Pamela Moeller on September 9, 2000 and they recently celebrated 22 years together. Bob had a passion for music. He started playing acoustic guitar and singing at a young age, and continued until Parkinson’s took away his ability to play and sing. He especially loved to play and sing Neil Young songs.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Ross; children: Carole (Eric) DeVore, Nathaniel (Elisa) Ross; stepsons: Bennett Jacobsen and Nathan Jacobsen; grandchildren: Keegan, Zachary and Avaleigh DeVore, Travis and Cameron Ross, William and Graham Jacobsen; brothers: Donald (Mary) Ross and Larry (Diane) Ross; along with nieces: Erin and Leah; and nephews: Michael, Micah, and Ben.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Jenny.
According to Bob’s wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.