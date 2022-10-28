Robert "Bob" L. Ross

After graduating from high school, Bob served proudly in the United States Air Force for four years during Vietnam. He was stationed out of the Minot Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota. While on the base in North Dakota he guarded missile silos for about a year. He then received orders to Germany where he was an MP at Wiesbaden Air Force Base. Bob was employed his last 30 years at Electro Test (an Emerson Company) prior to his retirement. He was united in marriage to Pamela Moeller on September 9, 2000 and they recently celebrated 22 years together. Bob had a passion for music. He started playing acoustic guitar and singing at a young age, and continued until Parkinson’s took away his ability to play and sing. He especially loved to play and sing Neil Young songs.