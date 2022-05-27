LA CROSSE — Robert “Bob” L. Saluzzi, 77, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the VA Medical Center, Tomah, surrounded by his wife and three daughters. He was born on Dec. 27, 1944, to Canio “Carl” and Ferol (Bice) Saluzzi. Bob was raised on the Northside of La Crosse and graduated in 1963 from La Crosse Logan High School. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army (Vietnam Era) from 1965-1967. He worked at G. Heileman Brewing Company for 45 years.

On Aug. 13, 1971, Bob married Marlene Fries; they shared 51 years of marriage, and together they raised three daughters. He was a devoted family man and was actively involved in their lives as he watched them grow up. He loved spending time with his grandchildren as well. He enjoyed visiting with his brothers, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Bob enjoyed being active in and around his community, which included the Meritorious Service Award by the La Crosse Logan Athletic Department. He was a part of the National Ski Patrol System at Mount La Crosse for 20 years. Bob found pleasure in boating, weightlifting, hunting and trap shooting. He truly lived by the notion to love your neighbor as yourself and consistently treated others as he wanted to be treated. He left an indelible mark on absolutely all who were lucky enough to be graced by his presence.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; three daughters, Kari (Jeremy) Olson, Shannon (Todd) Bergquist, and Lisa (Aaron) Ottum; six grandchildren, Robert, Tyler, and Michael Olson, Mason Bergquist, and Zoey and Trevor Ottum; his brother, Ronald (Lois) Sherman; and many nieces and nephews.

His legacy of family, friends and the Northside will endure.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard “Scott” Saluzzi.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, 1331 Clinton St., La Crosse, WI. 54603.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.