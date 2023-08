LA CROSSE—Robert “Bob” Linus Gallagher passed away peacefully at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse, on August 1, 2023. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Onalaska, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.