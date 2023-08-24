Robert “Bob” Miles, 86, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Loralie ‘Lorie’ Jenks and his brothers and sisters.

Bob and Lorie had four children: Phil (Sue) Miles of Hancock, WI, Paul (Kari) Miles of Holmen, WI, Dan (Sarah) Miles of Galesville, WI, and Roxanne (John) Bull of Medford WI. Bob and Lorie were also blessed with seven grandchildren: Abby, Ryan, Colbe, Cameron, Wren, Annalee, and Tate. Bob shared the last 15 years with his loving friend, June Mahoney.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the La Crosse Eagles Club on Monday August 28th from 11am-1pm where Bob will go one last time into the daily drawing.

