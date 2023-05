Robert "Bob" Paul Kirby Jr., 60, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2023, in his home in Trempealeau. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a luncheon immediately following at the Trempealeau VFW. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.