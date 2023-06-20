CHIPPEWA FALLS—Robert “Bob” Paulson, 82, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully last Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Born on September 16, 1940 to Marie Kettel Paulson (formally of Almena, WI) and Seymour Paulson (of Osseo, WI), Bob was raised on a farm across from Upper Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. He grew up to be an outgoing, hardworking, able young man. He excelled in sports, loved to dance, draw and play guitar in local bands. Bob graduated from Turtle Lake High School then joined the Navy, proudly serving his country for four years. The majority of his service time was spent stationed at “GTMO” Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, specializing in water search and rescue operations. He had a deep respect for the men and women in the Armed Forces, past and present, throughout his life. Bob had a high regard for the Navy’s Blue Angels and looked forward to their annual Chippewa Valley Air Show.

Bob attended Chippewa Valley Vocational School in Eau Claire where he met and married Anne Marie Muldoon of Brackett. He became a truck driver for Van Waters & Rogers, which brought his young family to Chippewa Falls in the 70’s. Bob began working for the City of Chippewa Falls in 1985 and retired from the Street Department in 2002. He was proud to live in and work for the City of Chippewa Falls, often commenting on the beauty of this area and “how good we have it here.”

Bob and Anne modeled love and devotion to family and the joy of spending time with grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles, and cousins raising their children up together in Turtle Lake, Brackett, and campgrounds across Northern Wisconsin. In every family gathering, backyard cookout (yard buzzard), camping adventure, and road trip to the Great Lakes or the Grand Tetons, Bob instilled in his family a love and appreciation for nature. Bob shared 20 wonderful years with his beloved partner in life, Sally Reed. They loved to golf, dance, walk the neighborhood and travel with their 5th wheel camper. Irvine Park was one of Bob’s favorite places to take his daughters and later his grandchildren and great-grandson. He was a humble, kind man whose broad smile, deep laugh, warm hugs and steadfast encouragement will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Erika Marie Baldowin (Joe Baldowin) and Jennifer Jane Wundrow (Les Harsh); his siblings, Kenny Paulson (Gloria Paulson), Sally Huffey (Jim Huffey), and Julie Paulson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Seth James and Ellianna Therese Duellman, Shay Robert Wundrow (Kelsea Greene) and Christina Marie Wundrow; and his great-grandson Jaxon “JJ2” Wundrow.

He is preceded in death by his father, Seymour Henry Paulson; his mother, Marie Leona Kettel; his first wife, Anne Marie Muldoon; and his partner, Sally Marcella Reed.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, June 24, from 10:00 am—12:00 pm at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E Columbia St, Chippewa Falls. A family service will follow at 12:00 pm. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Bob’s honor for Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. The family wishes to commemorate a bench at Irvine Park.

