COON VALLEY—Robert “Bob” “Pete” L. Pederson, 85, of Coon Valley, died Friday June 23, 2023 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born December 6, 1937 to Chester and Lillian (Steenberg) Pederson. He graduated from Westby High School where he was an excellent athlete. Bob married Sonja Skolos on January 29, 1955 in Coon Valley. He had a painting and cleaning business with his father-in-law Telmer Skolos for many years. He later worked for Service Master in La Crosse.

Bob loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was an avid supporter of local teams and a mentor to many. He was the dedicated Westby High School football statistician for 57 years. His hearty laugh, big hugs and bigger heart will be missed by our entire community.

He is survived by his son, Terry of La Crosse; his daughter, Krisann (Marc) Metzger of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; seven grandchildren: Craig (Heidi), Brooke (Lamont) Hardison, Jessica, Kyle Pederson, Kelly Burich, Jamie Metzger and Sarah (J.P.) Nussbaum; nine great-grandchildren: Olivia and Rylee Pederson, Lamont Jr., Bianca and Lavonte Hardison, Alliyah Pederson and Jayquan Robinson and Elijah and Sophia Burich; chosen daughter, Carol Jahnke; a brother, LaMont (Shirley) Hagen and a sister, Maureen; his breakfast friends at Marge’s and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sonja in 2019; son, Jeff; sister, Charlene Pederson and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Pederson.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman officiated with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held Friday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.