Robert "Bob" R. Langer

Robert “Bob” R. Langer, 82 of Onalaska passed away at his home on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 12:00 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Father Parr will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

