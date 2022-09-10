CHIPPEWA FALLS—Robert “Bob” Robertson, 85, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his apartment in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Bob was born on August 13, 1937, to Robert and Mayme (Wagner) Robertson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1955, and then went on to serve his country with the US Air Force.

Following his Honorable Discharge, Bob worked at Johnson Plastics and Extrusion Dies in Chippewa Falls until his retirement.

Bob married Linda Ashley on September 16, 1978. They resided together in Eagle Point until Linda’s passing on January 15, 2016. Bob later moved to the Chippewa Manor Residential Living Apartments.

Bob is survived by his sister, June Vader; sisters-in-law: Susan Bruley and Jeanetta Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents, Robert and Mayme; brothers, LeRoy and Neil; in-laws, Bud and Carol Ashley; brothers-in-law, Ron Vader, and Newman Ashley; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Robertson; and two nephews, Neil and Dale.

Bob was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing on Marshmiller Lake. His family will miss him dearly.

A private family service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

