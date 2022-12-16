 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert "Bob" Sherwood

Robert “Bob” Sherwood, 83, surrounded by his family, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Serenity House, in Tomah.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah, WI. Memories will be shared at 2:30 P.M. led by Jim Hayward.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial be given to the Tomah Hospice Touch, Serenity House, 601 Straw St. Tomah, WI 54660, or a wildlife charity of your choice.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Holiday shopping can feel like a treasure hunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News