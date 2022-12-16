Robert “Bob” Sherwood, 83, surrounded by his family, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Serenity House, in Tomah.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah, WI. Memories will be shared at 2:30 P.M. led by Jim Hayward.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial be given to the Tomah Hospice Touch, Serenity House, 601 Straw St. Tomah, WI 54660, or a wildlife charity of your choice.