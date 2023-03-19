LA CROSSE — Robert 'Bob' W. Crooks Jr., 83, of La Crosse, died peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 2, 1940, to Robert and Bernice (Tholen) Crooks, in Quincy, Ill.

Bob graduated high school in Quincy, Ill., in 1958 and left Quincy in March of 1962 to serve in the Military where he commanded and drove a military tank. He worked in Mount Vernon, Ill., for 17 years. He married Janice (Holt) Bell, and they were married for 44 years. In August of 1979, the family moved to La Crosse. Bob was a member of the NRA Life Member since 1966, long time member of the American Legion Post 52, was a board member of the Selection Service Commission, and was a former member of the Campbell Town Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, gardening, studying history, and attending gun shows for over 60 years where he made many friends. He had endless expert knowledge with guns and clips. In 2003, 2005 and 2006, Jan and Bob traveled to Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. Bob and Jan participated in a LAMP (Lutheran Association Missionary Pilot) mission participating in the fly into Duck Lake, Canada interacting with the village children and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Lynn (Crooks) Coot, of DePere, Wis.; three step-daughters: Jammie Meyer, Kellie Weimer (Scott Weimer), Wendie Witzke (Todd Witzke); grandchildren: Sarah Zanger (Dwayne Zanger), Jenna Crabtree (Josh Crabtree), Caleb, Jacob, Anna, Lydia, Ezekiel, Kilee, Aleeya, Kendall; great-grandchildren: Ryely, Keelan, Lillian, Evalynn, and Theodore; and great-great-granddaughter, Aiyanna. He is also survived by two sisters: Nancy Diangelo of Dallas, Texas, and Marti Austin, of Chicago, Ill.; and his brother, Steve Crooks of Tulum, Mexico; and several cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; and his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse, Wis. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate, with burial to take place in French Island Cemetery, with military honors performed by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 a.m. until the time of the service at church on Saturday.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

