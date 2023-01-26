 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Willcox

Robert “Bob” Willcox passed away on Saturday, January 21 at Winona Health Services at the age of 91.

Born on Aug. 16, 1931 to Calvin and Anna Delveccio Willcox in Blanchard Missouri.

Funeral Services for Bob will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 27 at Arendahl Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral at church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Arendahl Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Arendahl Lutheran Church or the Good Shepherd Home of Rushford. www.hofffuneral.com

