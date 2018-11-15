Robert ‘Bob’ Frank Boehm, 93, formerly of La Crescent, Minn., died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in California.
Bob was born in La Crescent, March 24, 1925, to Frank Boehm and Margaret (Nagel) Boehm. He was one of the few true natives born in a small house next to the former Methodist Church, which eventually became the “Apple Tree.”
He grew up in the refurbished, rebuilt first school house in La Crescent, attending grade school in town, which at the time was located across from Heth Hardware. He then traveled via his bicycle, across the river each day to attend Aquinas High School in La Crosse, graduating in 1943.
Shortly after graduation, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in World War II, as a member of Company 555. Returning to La Crescent after his service, he married the love of his life and mother of their children, Marilyn Jean McClave. Married for more than 72 years, they were blessed with three wonderful children, Peter, Thomas and Kristen.
As he raised his family, Bob worked for Allis Chalmers in La Crosse, for more than 24 years, working his way through the ranks of tool crib to machinist, before the company moved the factory to Tennessee. Deciding to stay in the area, he landed a job at Trane Company, where he worked for another 18 years, before deciding to retire.
Through the years Bob served his community in a variety of ways. He was a charter member of the American Legion Post 595 in La Crescent, actively involved in the Legion Color Guard for 67 years, as well as serving as one of the post commanders. He served on the citizen’s committee for the building of La Crescent High School, as well as the Apple Festival Board, in the early years of its adoption. Bob was also a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Organization in which he also held various positions.
As Bob retired, he really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He and Molly traveled all over the U.S., visiting his World War II buddies from Company 555, as well as visiting Tom and Kris and their families, living in California, Arizona, Texas and the Philippines. He managed to keep busy “putzing” in his workshop, attacking dandelions in the yard, dropping a line to see if the fish were biting, or socializing with neighbors and friends. An avid golfer, he had a different joke for each hole on the course and loved getting out on the first flite for the weekly scheduled nine holes with his buddies.
Bob was a proud resident of La Crescent, for over 90 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, LaVane Pete Boehm; as well as his oldest son, Peter Richard Boehm, who passed away in 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jean Boehm; daughter, Kristen Louise Boehm-Mora, son-in-law, Ron Mora, and grandson, Benjamin Mora; son, Thomas Robert Boehm, daughter-in-law, Linda Boehm, grandsons, Robert Thomas and Rory Eugene; daughter-in-law, Debbie Boehm and granddaughter, Jessica Meyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
