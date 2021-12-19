Robert C. (Bob) Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Mulder Healthcare in West Salem, WI. He was born on October 26, 1928, in Ixonia, WI, to the late Josiah and Luella Smith. He married Marcilee Williams in 1950 and together they raised two children, Terry and Cindy, before she passed away in 1978.

While working as a Human Resource Manager at the Company Store, he met and married Bonnie Snyder in 1986. Bob and Bonnie loved spending time with their grandchildren, gardening, watching classic movies, and cheering on their favorite sports teams prior to her passing in 2016.

Bob grew up in Mound Prairie, MN, and Onalaska, WI. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1947. After graduation he served in Japan under General MacArthur as an Army Corporal. He spent most of his professional career as an advertising executive in the Chicago area. In his later years he moved back to Onalaska holding different positions until retiring to garden and write. Bob was well known for his volunteer work and his passion to write and share stories from growing up in the area. He was especially known for his love of family and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son Robert Terry (Cheryl) Smith and their daughter Michelle (Perry) McClellan; daughter Cindy (Russ) Hauser and their children Jordan Hauser, Jessie (Nick) Krattiger, Jamie (Brad) Beskau; and step-daughters Katie (Tom) Roob, Karen (John) Moosbrugger and their children Catherine (Shaun) Kober and Timothy (Meghan) Moosbrugger. He is also survived by brother James (Yvonne) Smith of Dunnellon, FL; and sisters: Carol Howard of Abbeville, SC and Jean (Mike) Volkenant of Spring Grove, MN; sister-in-law Mary Smith of Mountain Home, AR and Eileen Smith of Gurnee, IL; and many loving grandchildren, great/great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob is also survived by dear friend Ann Morris of Onalaska, WI. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Richard, Josiah, Donald, and Bill; sisters-in-law: Dora and Margaret; brothers-in-law: Richard Bruring and Lloyd Howard.

A memorial is being planned for a later date. Special thanks for the wonderful care Bob received from Mulder Healthcare and Mayo Hospice and for all the support and prayers from his friends at Ona Terrace. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.