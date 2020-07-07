× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert C. Hardie, 82, a longtime dairy farmer in rural Taylor, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his town of Franklin home.

Bob was born Dec. 15, 1937, in La Crosse, to Keith and Cecile Hardie. He grew up in the town of Franklin, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Melrose High School, where he was the captain of the school’s inaugural football team. He also played basketball and baseball. He spent summers working on his Uncle Vilas Steine’s farm.

Bob graduated with a mining engineer degree from the Platteville Mining and Engineering School. He met his future wife, Marcia Anklam of Highland, Wis., who attended the Platteville Teacher’s school. The couple married Aug. 29, 1959, in Muscoda, Wis.

The couple lived in Bethlehem, Pa., for three years where Bob worked as a mining engineer. They moved to Hales Corners, Wis., in 1963 when Bob worked for Nordberg Manufacturing in Milwaukee. In 1970 they moved to the homestead farm in the town of Franklin and began dairy farming with Bob’s uncle and aunt Leland and Sara Clair, on the farm started by Bob’s grandparents, Ray and Hilda Hardie.

Bob and Marcia expanded and improved the dairy herd with investments in purebred Holsteins. They also taught their two sons and many nephews and cousins the value of a hard day’s work.