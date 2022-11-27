 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert C. Keene

TOMAH — Robert C. Keene of Tomah passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the Serenity House. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah. Pastor Claudia Deede will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Memorial Garden with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News