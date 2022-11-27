TOMAH — Robert C. Keene of Tomah passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the Serenity House. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah. Pastor Claudia Deede will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Memorial Garden with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.