LA CROSSE—Robert Charles Draka passed away on January 23, 2021, at the age of 88. Ruth Mae Draka passed away on August 6, 2017, at the age of 83. A celebration of their lives will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Culina Mariana Cafe at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5250 Justin Rd., La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family.