MONTICELLO, MN—Robert Charles Sauer, 96, of Monticello, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 9, 2023. Born 1926 in Hokah, MN, a town he loved and visited often. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 at the height of WWII. Upon completion of his navel service, he attended the University of MN. In the year 1951, he was married to Lorraine Hassing of Easton, MN, graduated from the U, and was hired by SS Kresge. Bob went to work for Coast to Coast Stores as a project manager in 1959. With his wit, magnetic personality, and hard work, he quickly rose through the ranks to become an advertising executive that was respected and enjoyed by all that knew him. He retired from Coast to Coast in 1987 and enjoyed his 36 years of retirement traveling extensively with Lorraine in their travel trailer throughout the country.