Robert Churchill

WARRENS — Robert ‘Bob’ Kevin Churchill, 58, of Warrens was called to his eternal home Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Bob was born April 29, 1960, in Milwaukee, to Ronald and Carol (Hess) Churchill. He moved to the Warrens area, in 1969 and graduated from Tomah High School in 1978. Bob earned a degree in tool and die from Western Wisconsin Technical College in 1982. He worked as a machinist and metal fabricator for many years.
Bob’s quick wit, sense of humor and storytelling abilities will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his sincere love of animals and skills of repairing almost anything.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors, both land and sky. He was a motorsports enthusiast; from cars, motorcycles and snowmobiles, to RC helicopters, planes and drones. He loved observing and caring for wildlife with his ‘little buddy’ and constant companion, Cory.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Carol; five sisters, Corinne (Jack) Mayer of Chilton, Renee Sullivan of Appleton, Wis., Lisa (Joe) LaLonde of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Kris Churchill (fiancé, Bill Callaway Jr.) of Little Chute and Nicki (John) Zellmer of Tomah; as well as 12 nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; uncle, Gordy; and two first cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron; baby brother, Kenny; grandma and grandpa Churchill, grandma and grandpa Hess; aunt, Marty; and first cousin, Matthew.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Bob and Cory will be laid to rest together, privately with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.