ONTARIO — Robert “Coon” Lane Brueggeman, 61, of Ontario lost his battle with cancer surrounded by his family Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in Lacrosse.
A celebration of Coon’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Faith Independent Baptist Church in Ontario. Pastor Gjefle and Pastor Milleman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.
