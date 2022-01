LA CROSSE—Robert D. “Bob” Broihier, 87, formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Lakeview Heath Care Center in West Salem.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So, La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Bob’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.