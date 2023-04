Robert D. Christenson, Jr., 68, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Lakeview Health Care Center. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 21, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette Street. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.