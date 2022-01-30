Robert Dean Pruse, 88, passed away, Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. The son of Albert and Catherine (Nolan) Pruse was born February 11, 1933, in Janesville, WI.

Robert grew up in the West Milwaukee area and lived there most of his childhood. He proudly served in the US Marines Corps from July 8, 1953, until his honorable discharge on July 7, 1956. On January 20, 1967, he graduated from UW Stout earning a Bachelor in Industrial Education. He earned a Masters in Industrial Education on August 8, 1969. On November 17, 1962, Robert married Anna Mae Lasecki at St. Stanislaus Church, Hofa Park.

Robert was the Dean of Industrial Education at Western Wisconsin Technical College. He was a member of the La Crosse VFW Post 1530 and the La Crosse American Legion. Robert loved watching all sports on TV, especially the Packers. He also played softball and basketball for the Western Wisconsin Tech city league.

Robert is survived by his wife, Anna Mae, La Crosse; his four sons: Patrick Pruse, La Crosse, Thomas Pruse, Lynn Haven, FL, Michael Pruse, La Crosse, and Ronald Pruse, Dunlap, IL; his grandson, Jim Pruse; a sister, June Medved; sister-in-law, Faye Lasecki, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Albert and Catherine, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Anna Lasecki; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Casper Medved, Marvin (Bernice) Lasecki, Ralph (Rosemarie) Lasecki, Lambert (Elaine) Lasecki, Alan Lasecki, and Alvina (Earl) Krull; and a nephew, Larry Lasecki.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Stanislaus Church, W1888 Hofa Park Road, Seymour, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. James Gannon, O.F.M. presiding. Military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be take place in the spring in the parish cemetery.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the King Veterans Home for the wonderful care given to Robert. He loved it there.

