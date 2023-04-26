Robert Dean Smith died on April 14, 2023, in Hudson. Bob was born in Madison on June 20, 1936.

His beloved family consists of his wife of 62 years, Penny; his sons: Brent and Mathew (Donna); his daughter, Elizabeth (Adam Smith); and eight grandchildren: Emma (Thomas Goldberg), Isabel, Samuel, Caitlin, Reuben, Mairin, Zoey and Mira; one great-grandson, River Goldberg; his sister Sonja Hettwer (Robert Johnston); and sister-in-law, Linda Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Smith and Hazel Joiner; his sister Karen; his brother, John; his dear daughter-in-law, Helen Chung; and his grandson, Samuel Smith, whom he forever missed.

Bob grew up in Janesville. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1955 (Go Bluebirds!). He studied physical education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and received his B.S. in 1961 and M.S. in 1969. Bob taught physical education and coached cross country, swimming and tennis at Rhinelander Union High School from 1961 to 1968, where he transformed his teams into perennial powerhouses. He then taught and coached swimming and tennis at UW-Stout, where once again, his teams excelled. His tennis team won five straight conference championships. He retired in 1993 but continued to teach tennis lessons for many years.

Bob loved his family. He loved his students and his athletes. He thanked UW-La Crosse his entire adult life for giving him a profession that he never called work. When he was middle-aged, Bob developed a love for gardening — digging a hole, planting a seed and watching something grow. He was never without a dog — eight good dogs in all. Of course, he loved to swim, hike, bike, golf and, most of all, play tennis. After he retired, he and Penny spent winters in Tucson, Arizona, where he belonged to the Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club. He spent most of his days at the club enjoying tennis and a Greek salad with friends, including his closest friend, Larry Oremland.

He will be remembered for his warmth, generosity, humor, ability to tell a great story and endless energy. He possessed admirable resilience and the ability to overcome adversity. He lived a wonderful, useful life and will be missed by many.

Send memorials to the Humane Society of the United States or your local food bank in Bob's name.