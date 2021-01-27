Robert “Dizz” Charles Draka, 88, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born April 7, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Charles and Marie (Tesar) Draka. Bob married Ruth Arnold in September of 1952, and they were happily married until Ruth’s death in 2017. He and Ruth had three children, Vicki (Ron) Kvamme of Hayward, Wis., Julie of Chaseburg, and Michael, who passed away in 2003.

Robert started his working career on the railroad, which he enjoyed very much. After settling in Prairie du Chien, he worked as a machinist at Prairie Tool and Die. They then moved to La Crosse, in 1967 and Robert worked as an insurance agent for many years. He then did maintenance work for rental agencies in La Crosse, which suited him well because there was nothing he could not fix. He also loved lawn mowers, small engine repair, and sharpening lawn mower blades for the neighbors.

Robert is survived by his children, Vicki and Julie; two granddaughters, Ronda Kvamme Ashbremmer (Jim), Jennifer Jo Kvamme Nelson (Wes); three great-grandchildren, Megan, Bennett, and Madelyn; two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Raelyn.

Dad will be remembered as a loving family man, good neighbor, and life of the party at family get togethers.