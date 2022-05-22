LA CROSSE — Robert Douglas Scarth, age 83, of La Crosse passed away at his home on May 10, 2022. Robert (Bob) was born on February 14, 1939, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Geoffrey and Nina (Dougherty) Scarth.

He graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry, received a M.S. in Meat and Animal Science from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and returned to Penn State University where he completed a Ph.D. in Animal Industry Statistics and Genetics. He met the love of his life, Linda Lee Loos, while attending the University of Wisconsin and they were married on April 17, 1962.

His career included teaching and research at the University of Georgia in Athens; Auburn University in Auburn; the University of New England Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit in Armidale, N.S.W. Australia and the University of Iowa Institute of Rural and Environmental Health in Iowa City. He also worked in the agricultural industry doing research for the American Polled Hereford Association and breed improvement for the American International Charolais Association.

Bob and his wife Linda shared an unwavering commitment to conservation of the natural world. They traveled and photographed nature across the U.S. and worldwide, including Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, the Falkland Islands and the Galapagos Islands. In 2009, they published "Deep Nature: Photographs from Iowa," which contains 75 of their photographs that celebrate some of the state's smallest flora and fauna hidden in the wetlands, woodlands and prairies. Many of their photos are part of the collection that adorns the walls of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. They loved to share their photographs and adventures and gave many presentations on ecology and photography to groups around the Midwest.

Bob loved sports, especially baseball, and continued to play on Adult League baseball teams while living in Australia as well as in Iowa. He loved comic strips and would share them with his students to break the tension during exams. He always viewed the world through a unique lens.

We will always remember his wonderful hugs, warm smile, giving heart and his devotion to his family. His beautiful photographs of flora and fauna will be an enduring tribute to his passion for the environment. We will think of him every time we find beauty and inspiration in the natural world.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Short; son in law, Daniel Short; grandchildren: Ethan (Mclaine) Short, Benjamin Short and Eliana Short; and great-grandson, Jax Hawkins Short.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his parents, Geoffrey and Nina; and his brother, Alfred.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations in his honor may be made to the Audubon Society, Sierra Club or Public Television.