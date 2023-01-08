Robert E. Smith

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 13, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor David Baxley will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.