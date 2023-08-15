PHOENIX, AZ—Robert Edmund Dyer, 95, died at his assisted living home on July 26, 2023. Bob was born in Mason City, Iowa, the oldest child of EW and Hazel (Kloak) Dyer. The family also lived in Ferryville and DeSoto, WI, during Bob’s youth. Bob graduated from Kee High School, Lansing, Iowa, and then joined the Navy for the last year of WWII. Bob married Verona Lucey in 1952, and they had two daughters, Anne and Roberta. Bob worked various jobs throughout his life, including as a lineman across the state of Nebraska, painting dams for the Corp of Engineers, helping Verona manage their grocery store in Ferryville, as a master plumber with his own plumbing and heating business, and finally as a Postmaster in Ferryville and Sparta. Bob retired in 1990 and moved with Verona to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and then to Arizona to in 1995, to be closer to children and grandchildren. Bob loved sports, politics, and a good joke, was active in his communities of Ferryville and Sparta, and also in his assisted living community.