Robert Edward Petersen

WINONA — Robert Edward Petersen, age 79, of Winona passed away Friday May 20, 2022, at Mayo–St. Mary's Campus, Rochester, Minnesota.

A visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. There will be an Elks Lodge remembrance at 5:30 p.m. Parish Prayers will be at 7 p.m. There will be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Visitation Commons of St. Mary's Church.

The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Winona, with Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. The service will be live streamed on stmaryswinona.org. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, with military honors provided by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.

