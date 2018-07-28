Robert F. Walling, 91, of La Crosse died Monday, July 23, 2018, at Hillview Health Care in La Crosse.
He was born in Winona, Minn., Nov. 18, 1926, to Lloyd and Corrine (Ebel) Walling. He married Janet Muenzenberger at the Cathedral of St. Joseph The Workman May 22, 1954, and she preceded him in death Aug. 18, 2016.
Bob enjoyed golfing, playing cards, getting together with family and friends and of course, following his favorite teams, the Packers and Badgers. Bob had worked in retail grocery most of his life, concluding with retiring from Quillin’s IGA.
He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Walling of La Crosse, Mary (Vern) Affeldt of La Crosse, Carol (Jerry) Holseth of Holmen; one son, Dave (Tracy) of Eden Prairie, Minn.; one sister, Virginia Buck of Campbellsport, Wis.; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Janet, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty; two brothers-in-law, Ray and Robert; and one sister-in-law, Janice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Bob's memory.