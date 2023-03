LA CROSSE—Robert G. “Bob” Fisher, 83, of La Crosse, passed away February 27, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service, Monday, at the funeral home.