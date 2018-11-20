Robert “The Colonel” Dale Giesler, 77, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at his Cashton home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Dodge Center, Minn., May 21, 1941, to Forest and Renna Giesler and was the second of four children. He and Patricia Rosenow were married in 1964 and had four children.
Bob attended Caledonia High School, served four years in the U.S. Navy and then earned his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and master’s degree from UW-La Crosse. In his life, Bob held many careers: teacher, coach, salesperson, lab technician and farmer. He was a 24-year member of the Masons, raised in La Belle Lodge #84 F&AM and a member of Salem Lodge #125 F&AM. He also valued his 14 years as a member of the Zor Shriners, where he volunteered to drive families to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Minneapolis and enjoyed dressing up to walk in parades as “the Colonel” (with whom he shared an uncanny likeness). He held numerous Zor leadership positions over the years, culminating with serving as Potentate in 2016. Bob could always be counted on for a helping hand, a genuine greeting, an ear to bend (or to bend yours), stovetop popcorn, homemade candy and liver and onions. In his retirement, he kept busy on their organic farm near Cashton, raising beef cows, blueberries, asparagus and potatoes, hosting bonfires for his family and battling thistles.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; four children, Michele (Steve) Meyers, Christopher (Stacy) Giesler, Errin (Tiffany) Giesler and Scott Giesler (Wendy Allen); his siblings, David (Elaine) Giesler, Barbara (Dennis) Stone and Richard (Bonnie) Giesler; and nine grandchildren, Victoria, Jessica and Nicholas Meyers, Alexandriea, Scarlett, Paul and Thomas Giesler and Katlyn and Robert Giesler. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Masonic service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby, followed by a celebration of life at the Westby VFW.
It was Bob’s wish that in lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Twin Cities, at lovetotherescue.org. (If mailing, please contact donorrelations@shrinenet.org or 844-739-0849 to receive a donation form.)
