DE SOTO—Robert H. “Bob” Stevenson, age 68, of De Soto, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 11, 2022, after a well-lived life of duty and devotion. Burial will take place in the Utica Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ferryville, at a later date. An informal celebration of Bob’s life will be announced. In lieu of plants, flowers, or other gifts, simple acts of kindness are encouraged as a way to pay it forward in Bob’s name.