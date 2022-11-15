 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert H. "Bob" Stevenson

DE SOTO—Robert H. “Bob” Stevenson, age 68, of De Soto, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 11, 2022, after a well-lived life of duty and devotion. Burial will take place in the Utica Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ferryville, at a later date. An informal celebration of Bob’s life will be announced. In lieu of plants, flowers, or other gifts, simple acts of kindness are encouraged as a way to pay it forward in Bob’s name.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is assisting the family.

A special thank you to Dr. Stephanie Neuman, Karen, Amber, and P.A. Kaz at Gundersen Health System Neurosciences, and to Greg and Jason from Gundersen Hospice.

Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.

