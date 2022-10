HOLMEN — Robert Henry Knight, 77, of Holmen, Wis., passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wisconsin, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Military honors will immediately follow the service. A light lunch is to be served following the military honors.