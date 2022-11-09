LA CROSSE—Robert Herald Hall, Sr., 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
LA CROSSE—Robert Herald Hall, Sr., 85, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.