TOMAH—Robert J. Betthauser, age 86, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away December 22, 2021. He was born September 16, 1935, to Anthony and Marie (Becker) Betthauser at home in Tunnel City, Wisconsin. Bob proudly served in the United States Army 24th Infantry in Korea.

He was united in marriage to Theresa Cocimano November 17, 1956, in Washington D.C. In 1957, they moved to Tomah where he began working at Fort McCoy. In 1958, they moved to Maryland for a short time before returning to the Tomah area. Bob retired from Fort McCoy May 3, 1988. Following his retirement, he worked as a mechanic and drove dump truck. He had a strong work ethic and was always working at least two jobs. Bob was very social and loved traveling around Tomah in his 1917 Model T with his dog Bandit by his side.

He is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Thomas) Hillman of Tomah, WI, Susan Betthauser of Tomah, WI, Michael Betthauser of Tomah, WI and Barbara (Steve) Courtney of Tomah, WI; grandchildren: Nick Knutson, Holly Rutchik, Scott Knutson, Mindi Courtney, Megan (Nick) Scherreiks, Daniel (Bernadette) Betthauser and Jenny Betthauser, Ashley and Erin; nine great-grandchildren: Teresa, Anna, Elena, Elizabeth and James Rutchik, Gavin Courtney, Mason, Maverick and Mila Scherreiks; his siblings: Jean (Allen) Lind, Carol (Vern) Shier and Ruth (Norbert) Seiss; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Anthony and Marie; his wife, Theresa; his son, Bobby; siblings: Margaret “Muggs” Johnson, Ann Hoffman, Ceil Christopherson, John Betthauser and an infant sister, Eleanor Betthauser; and his co-pilot and best friend, Bandit his dog.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery, Tunnel City, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.