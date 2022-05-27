LA CRESCENT, MN—Robert J. “Bob” Hafner, 71, of La Crescent, MN., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born June 29, 1950, in La Crosse to Joseph and Matilda (Schmidt) Hafner. He lived and worked on the family farm in Skunk Hollow during his childhood. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 1968.

Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1969 and served with distinction in Vietnam and Cambodia in the legendary Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry, 25th Division. During his time in the military, he received numerous battle decorations, including The Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, The Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

After his honorable discharge from the service, Bob worked at the Standard Station in La Crescent and Spring Green Lawn Care for many years. He eventually made his way to the La Crescent Post Office where he retired after a distinguished 30-year career. His claim to fame during this time was that he was everyone’s favorite mailman.

He married Deborah Schultz in 1972 and together they raised two daughters, Denae and Tiffany. They later divorced, but both remained faithful and loving parents to their children.

Family was so important to Bob. He was a devoted father to his children and he stayed actively involved in their lives as he watched them grow up. He loved spending time with his grandchildren as well and was always teasing and making them laugh. He also loved to visit with his siblings and nieces and nephews.

Bob loved being active in and around his community, which included walking “his” dogs, Dexter and Annie, driving around town in his beater and parking in “his spot” at the Sports Hub, playing euchre or buying out a pull-tab box with friends and family, and he loved morel mushroom hunting with his brother, Danny.

Bob was a well-rounded, brilliant man who loved the land and the weather. He truly lived by the notion to love your neighbor as yourself and consistently treated others as he would want to be treated. Bob was known for making special desserts for gatherings, and he lived by the rule, “There is always another seat at the table.” Anytime he left a gathering, Bob always made sure to tell his friends, “Love you, Brother.” He helped everyone with everything and showed compassion and empathy to those in need. One of his favorite things to do was to donate to many local fundraisers as well as the Covenant House and St. Jude’s. The stories of the love he showed and the generosity he displayed are endless.

Bob had tremendous pride in his military service and dedicated time to honor all service members by walking with the Color Guard for military funerals around the tri-state area. He also never forgot the brothers he served with during his time in the Army. After many years of searching, he was eventually reunited with fellow service members Robert Rivas and Barry Smith 47 years after their time in Vietnam together. This was a tremendous highlight for Bob and the town of La Crescent in 2017.

Bob never stopped giving. He gave his time, energy, love, and friendship to so many. The La Crescent Community lost a Hero, a Legend and a Friend. He was honored as the La Crescent Man of the Year in 2020 and was truly deserving of the honor. Bob persevered with grace and courage after his time in Vietnam to become a community member who was always smiling, helping, and giving. He left an indelible mark on absolutely all who were lucky enough to be graced by his presence.

He is survived by his significant other, Sue Horihan of La Crescent; his daughters: Denae (David) Coates of Arvada, CO, and Tiffany (Jose) Ramirez of Madison, TN; and grandchildren Harper and Damon Coates. He is also survived by Sue’s children: Ryan (Ashleigh) Horihan and Teri (Michael) Kennelly; and grandchildren: Dylan and Jude Horihan and Rowan and Lochlan Kennelly. He is also survived by his siblings: Gerri Nunemacher, Kathy Graf, Bernita Bettis, Mary Hafner, Jeannie (Al Brohmer) Meyer, and Dan (Tiny) Hafner; and Sue’s siblings: David (Missy) Von Arx and Karen (Ron) Petersen. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and too many great friends, young and old, to count.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law: Harry Nunemacher and Tom Bettis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. Rev. Tom Jennings will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed on Bob’s obituary page at www.schumacher-kish.com. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and again Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Church or the Gittens Leidel American Legion Post 595.