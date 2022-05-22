Robert J. "Bob" Hafner

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. Burial with military honors will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel.