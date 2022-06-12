LA CROSSE — Robert J. “Bob” Stigen, 93, of La Crosse died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. He was born on October 21, 1928, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Albert and Geneva (Olson) Stigen. Bob served with the US Army from 1950 to 1952. He married Isabelle Helstad on March 2, 1963. Bob had worked at Northern States Power for many years. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved listening to old time songs on the radio, especially Johnny Cash. He enjoyed spending time with his family.