Robert J. Hammer

Bob was united in marriage to Cheryl Johnson, October 14, 1969; they had been together since the age of 14. While in Sparta, he began a career with the Wisconsin Gas Company, later known as We Energies. In 1972, he moved to Tomah with the gas company, retiring as Lead Service Man and Supervisor after 30 years of dedicated work. Bob was a proud member of the Tomah Fire Department for 29 years and also served with the National Guard for 10 years. Bob enjoyed being a volunteer and spectator of the Tomah Youth Hockey Organization throughout his children's and grandchildren's lives. He was a hockey coach for many years and a driving force in adding the sport to the Tomah High School Athletic Program. Bob was active in the Tomah Jaycee's and helped launch their Hunter's Night Out. After his retirement, he found a passion for creating metal art. He was proud of the many pieces he made and received three national awards at the VA Creative Art Festival. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for his family and friends.