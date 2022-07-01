Robert J. Hammer
TOMAH - Robert J. Hammer, age 73, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1949, to Manford and LaRene (Allen) Hammer in Sparta, Wisconsin. Following high school, Bob served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Bob was united in marriage to Cheryl Johnson, October 14, 1969; they had been together since the age of 14. While in Sparta, he began a career with the Wisconsin Gas Company, later known as We Energies. In 1972, he moved to Tomah with the gas company, retiring as Lead Service Man and Supervisor after 30 years of dedicated work. Bob was a proud member of the Tomah Fire Department for 29 years and also served with the National Guard for 10 years. Bob enjoyed being a volunteer and spectator of the Tomah Youth Hockey Organization throughout his children's and grandchildren's lives. He was a hockey coach for many years and a driving force in adding the sport to the Tomah High School Athletic Program. Bob was active in the Tomah Jaycee's and helped launch their Hunter's Night Out. After his retirement, he found a passion for creating metal art. He was proud of the many pieces he made and received three national awards at the VA Creative Art Festival. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his son, Brian (Tiffany) Hammer; and their children: Addison and Caden; his son, Rob Hammer; and his daughters: Amelia and Olivia; and his son, Greg (Samantha Goodenough) Hammer; and his sons: Jagger and Gavin; brothers-in-law: Steve (Kathy) Johnson and Mike Johnson; sister-in-law, Barb Ewers; an uncle, Gary Allen; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Manford and LaRene; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Dorothy Johnson; and brothers-in-law: Nelvin Johnson and Gary Ewers.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial with full military honors by the Tomah VFW Post #1382 will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.