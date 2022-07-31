CALEDONIA, Minn. — Robert J. Hill (Bob) died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home in Caledonia, Minn. He was born February 24, 1942, in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 20, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Zion Church in Brownsville, Minn., with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. You can read a complete obituary plus Livestream information and updates on the Celebration at www.schumacher-kish.com of La Crosse, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.